FILE PHOTO - Flags are flying on the grounds of the Rheinmetall plant in Neuss. (is associated with: «AI fears weigh on European markets as Rheinmetall plunges nearly 17%») Federico Gambarini/dpa

European stocks gave up early gains to close mostly lower on Thursday, weighed down by sharp losses in technology and financial shares amid concerns over tighter US regulation of artificial intelligence.

Technology stocks came under pressure on fears that a Democratic-controlled US Congress could introduce tougher rules governing AI development and data centre construction, potentially slowing capital expenditure across the sector.

Investors also assessed a raft of corporate earnings reports and the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, its first increase since 2023.

The British central bank raised its benchmark rate in response to mounting inflationary pressures from higher energy prices, warning that further increases could be necessary if the conflict in the Middle East persists.

"There is now enough inflationary pressure in the pipeline caused by the rise in energy prices that an increase in Bank Rate is warranted," Governor Andrew Bailey said.

"Today's increase shouldn't be seen as the first in an inevitable long sequence of hikes," he added. "But, unless the conflict in the Middle East is resolved, neither does it seem likely to be the last increase."

The bank expects British inflation, currently at 3.5%, to climb to around 5% by mid-2027.

Major European indices mostly lower

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.38%, while Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX each declined 0.43%. Switzerland's SMI lost 0.37%, while France's CAC 40 bucked the trend, gaining 0.34%.

Markets also closed lower across much of northern and southern Europe, although shares advanced in Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain.

In London, Endeavour Mining gained nearly 6%, while Airtel Africa rose almost 4%. Drinks giant Diageo climbed 3% after reporting an unexpected increase in quarterly organic sales.

Coca-Cola HBC plunged nearly 19% following reports that its Russian operations could be at risk.

Computacenter lost more than 7%, while shares in BAE Systems, NatWest, Prudential and several investment companies fell between 3.5% and 6%.

Rheinmetall plunges as German shares retreat

In Frankfurt, defence manufacturer Rheinmetall plunged nearly 17% after cutting its 2026 outlook for the second time in three months, citing delays in its Boxer armoured vehicle programme.

Chipmaker Infineon fell 8.6%, while Siemens Energy shed around 5%.

Commerzbank declined 2.4% after lowering its outlook for lending income. Deutsche Telekom also fell despite reporting a 7.5% increase in third-quarter revenue.

By contrast, meal-kit company HelloFresh surged 14% after its third-quarter core profit exceeded expectations.

Online fashion retailer Zalando gained 4.3%, while Bayer, BASF, E.ON, Adidas and several other major German companies also advanced.

French shares supported by airline gains

In Paris, Air France-KLM surged nearly 13% after reporting stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit, supported by robust demand for direct flights to India and Asia and growth in its premium services.

Bouygues gained 2.5% after raising its full-year outlook, while Saint-Gobain, Edenred and L'Oréal also advanced.

STMicroelectronics slumped nearly 11%, while carmaker Stellantis fell 4.4%.

Electrical equipment manufacturer Legrand initially jumped nearly 6% after reporting higher quarterly earnings and revenue, but surrendered its gains to finish broadly unchanged.

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal slipped nearly 1% despite reporting quarterly core profit above expectations.

Economic data point to continued weakness

Economic figures released on Thursday painted a mixed picture across Europe's largest economies.

In Germany, factory orders rebounded by 4.4% in September following a revised 10.1% decline in August, narrowly missing forecasts of 4.6% growth.

On an annual basis, orders increased 3.3%, compared with 3.2% the previous month.

However, Germany's construction sector contracted at its fastest pace since March 2025, with the purchasing managers' index falling to 41.6 in October from 43.5 in September.

In France, industrial production declined 0.5% in September, confounding expectations of a 0.3% increase. Output fell 1.3% compared with a year earlier, its sharpest annual decline since April 2025.

France's construction PMI dropped to 38.8 in October from 39.8 the previous month, signalling a further deterioration in activity.

Britain's construction sector also weakened, with its PMI falling to 43.6 from 46.1, the sharpest contraction since June.

Meanwhile, British new car registrations rose 5.4% year-on-year to 152,730 vehicles in October, marking an 11th consecutive monthly increase, although growth slowed following September's seasonal surge.