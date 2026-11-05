FILE PHOTO - US tennis player Jessica Pegula celebrates defeating Polish Iga Świątek during their women's singles final match of the Bad Homburg Open Tennis Tournament. (is associated with: «WTA apologizes as recording aired of Pegula calling Andreeva a 'diva'») Arne Dedert/dpa

The WTA women's tennis tour has apologized and admitted it did not tell players their on-court conversations during practice sessions at the WTA Finals were being broadcast.

A furore has broken out in Indian Wells after Jessica Pegula was heard on the WTA’s YouTube livestream making derogatory comments about Mirra Andreeva and her coach Conchita Martinez.

A spokesperson for the governing body said on Thursday: “The WTA takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players’ practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals.

“We sincerely apologize for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed.”

The tour had intended for the microphones to capture ambient sounds from the court and has acknowledged it failed to ensure the appropriate safeguards were in place.

A conversation between Pegula and her coach Mark Knowles has been widely scrutinized, with the US world number five critiquing the attitude of third-ranked Russian teenager Andreeva.

Pegula can clearly be heard calling the 19-year-old a “diva” and saying she has lost respect for former Wimbledon champion Martinez for not calling out her behaviour.

Pegula goes on to say Andreeva would be better than her fellow American Coco Gauff if she had the same mentality.

Another practice session, meanwhile, saw world number one Elena Rybakina having an apparent spat with her coach.

The WTA said it would continue to livestream practice sessions but without any audio.

The WTA Finals, which features the best eight singles players and doubles teams of the year, begins on Sunday. Pegula and Andreeva have been drawn in different groups and cannot meet until the semi-finals.

The incidents follow a debate at the Australian Open in January around the broadcasting of backstage areas, with Gauff annoyed after being filmed smashing her racket in what she thought was a private area.

Gauff called for more privacy, while former world number one Iga Świątek said players were being treated like animals in a zoo.