FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin in action during a Night Hockey League friendly match at the skating rink in the Red Square. (is associated with: «CAS defends Russian ice hockey ruling as Putin weighs in») -/Kremlin/dpa

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has defended its decision to permit Russia to compete again in ice hockey world championships, saying bosses of the sport failed to prove the risk and did not sufficiently understand the legal situation.

Politicians, sponsors and ice hockey bodies reacted with anger to the CAS decision on Friday. The International Olympic Committee lifted a ban on the Russian Olympic Committee in July, but it is being left up to individual sporting bodies if and how Russia is reincorporated, despite the Ukraine war still raging after four years.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) opted to continue to exclude Russian teams on security grounds, but Russia appealed to the world's top sports court and won. The ruling has implications for other sports.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) acknowledges the divisive reaction to the ruling," an unusual CAS statement said on Thursday.

"CAS wishes to reiterate that as an independent sports arbitration institution, rulings are made on the legal substance of an appeal and on the sole basis of the arguments and evidence submitted by the Parties."

The men's world championship takes place in Germany in May and sponsors are mulling withdrawal while Germany is considering handing back hosting rights. Top ice hockey nations, including world champions Finland, say they will boycott games against Russia.

CAS said the IIHF could not back up its assertion that security concerns should prevent Russia's return.

"The CAS Panel found that the IIHF did not present sufficient evidence to establish the legal requirements for the non-participation of Russian teams. The CAS Panel remarked that internal processes within the IIHF had previously raised this concern, the statement added.

CAS would have considered a different ruling requesting that Russia competed as a neutral nation or some other nuance, but alleged the IIHF never asked for such a decision.

"CAS cannot impose measures that have not been requested by the Parties," it said.

Canada is hosting the under-20 world championship at the end of the year and Prime Minister Mark Carney has inferred Russian players will not receive visas. Germany may follow suit.

The IIHF has been in crisis talks this week having said it was "surprised" by the CAS ruling.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has become involved, telling government representatives on Thursday that countries are not willing to honour commitments they once made regarding sport.

He accused them of imposing political restrictions on Russian athletes, which he described as a gross violation.