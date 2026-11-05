FILE PHOTO - A graffiti in support of Corsican independence is seen on wall in Bastia. (is associated with: «Despite tensions, Corsican nationalists ready to talk with Paris») Rachel Boßmeyer/dpa

Despite considerable resentment, nationalists on the French island of Corsica have declared themselves ready for new talks on greater autonomy, according to a resolution by the island's parliament and executive council on Thursday.

In the resolution, the two governmental bodies called on the French government to quickly convene a high-level meeting. Previously, the Senate had heavily amended and rejected a painstakingly negotiated text for a constitutional amendment that was meant to grant the island more independence, much to the nationalists' annoyance.

Macron promised 'autonomy within the Republic'

Following violent riots on the island, French President Emmanuel Macron had held out the prospect of greater autonomy for Corsica more than three years ago. The plan should have been implemented long ago, but it is now unclear whether it will happen at all.

After lengthy negotiations, Paris and Corsican representatives had agreed on a reform under which Corsican politics would be allowed to adapt laws from Paris for the island. It would also be able to set its own regulations and standards. In addition, a historical, cultural and linguistic island community with a special connection to its land was to be recognized.

After the National Assembly approved the plan, the Senate rejected it, which Decentralization Minister Françoise Gatel called a serious incident.

Separatists carried out violence for decades

Gatel is now trying to find a way out of the stalemate, not least because the issue is explosive. She wanted to first meet island representatives again next week and then parliamentary groups from the National Assembly and Senate.

Corsica's nationalists demand that the issue become a matter for France's top leadership, calling for Macron and Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu to arrange a meeting. The French parliament should definitively pass a reform text this year, they say.

Relations between the popular holiday island's administration and the national government in Paris have long been considered difficult. For decades, Corsican separatists fought for greater autonomy, often with violence. The underground organization FLNC temporarily laid down its arms in 2014. Around the same time, moderate nationalists gained political importance. The issue of autonomy remains a source of tension on the island.

France is a centralized state focused on the power centre of Paris. Regions and municipalities have only limited powers. The possibility that Corsica could receive a certain degree of autonomy is therefore unusual.