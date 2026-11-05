Family and friends attend the funeral of footballer Jesus de Miguel in Navahermosa. Jesus de Miguel. De Miguel died on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Spanish second-division match on Monday following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono. (is associated with: «De Miguel laid to rest as union asks for postponement of league games») Eusebio García Del Castillo/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Family, friends and senior representatives of Spanish football said farewell to Jesús de Miguel on Thursday as the 30-year-old Tenerife player was laid to rest.

He died on Tuesday after a violent collision with the opposition goalkeeper in a league game on Monday led to cardiac arrest. The preliminary autopsy report described the cause of death as an "accident-related chest injury," the Canary Islands newspaper Canarias7 reported.

The funeral service took place in his home town of Navahermosa in the province of Toledo, south-west of Madrid.

Spanish football federation president Rafael Louzán expressed his sympathy to the family.

"It is an irreplaceable loss," he said, adding that the tragedy should spur further improvements to emergency care at stadiums. "It is a very hard day. Football must be united today."

Spain coach Luís de la Fuente also attended the service.

"Out of pain and sympathy, we extend our condolences and our respect. It is the best way to show that football is united. A firm embrace to all the relatives," he told journalists.

Presidents of major clubs, led by Florentino Pérez of Real Madrid, also paid their last respects. A memorial service will take place at Tenerife's stadium on Saturday.

Spanish Cup matches scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday were postponed after the death. The Spanish footballers' union (AFE) has also called for all professional league matches this coming weekend to be called off.

"Because there are moments in which humanity, respect and solidarity matter more than any competition," the union wrote on Instagram.

Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, who was sent off for the foul that led to the death, has said "these are the hardest days of my life." Police are investigating a possible crime, but prosecutors say charges are unlikely.