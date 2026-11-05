FILE PHOTO - Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev. (is associated with: «Putin envoy praises Melania Trump at unusual White House event») -/Kremlin/dpa

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev has thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her role in securing a temporary ceasefire in a Russian-occupied Ukrainian town, during an unusual public appearance at the White House on Thursday.

Speaking at an event hosted by the first lady, Dmitriev conveyed Russian President Vladimir Putin's gratitude for her "distinguished humanitarian role" in brokering the ceasefire in the front-line town of Oleshky.

The truce lasted from Tuesday until Sunday evening last week, with both Russia and Ukraine repeatedly thanking Trump for her efforts to evacuate people stranded in Oleshky, where food and medical supplies had grown scarce.

Dmitriev, a close Putin ally, previously held talks with US officials at the White House in April 2025, but those meetings took place behind closed doors.

According to US media reports, this was the first time he had spoken at an officially announced White House event. It also appeared to be the first time Russian and Ukrainian representatives had met in person at the White House.

Ukrainian representatives were also invited, including David Arakhamia, parliamentary leader of President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, and human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets.

Arakhamia also thanked the first lady and urged her to pursue further diplomatic initiatives.

Trump announced that she had written letters to both Putin and Zelensky and asked the Russian and Ukrainian representatives to deliver them. She did not disclose their contents.