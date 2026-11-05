FILE PHOTO - A graffiti in support of Corsican independence is seen on wall in Bastia. (is associated with: «Despite tensions, Corsican nationalists ready to talk with Paris») Rachel Boßmeyer/dpa

Despite considerable resentment, nationalists on the French island of Corsica have declared themselves ready for new talks on greater autonomy, according to a resolution by the island's parliament and executive council on Thursday.

In the resolution, the two governmental bodies called on the French government to quickly convene a high-level meeting. Previously, the Senate had heavily amended and rejected a painstakingly negotiated text for a constitutional amendment that was meant to grant the island more independence, much to the nationalists' annoyance.

Macron promised 'autonomy within the Republic'

Following violent riots on the island, French President Emmanuel Macron had held out the prospect of greater autonomy for Corsica more than three years ago. The plan should have been implemented long ago, but it is now unclear whether it will happen at all.

After lengthy negotiations, Paris and Corsican representatives had agreed on a reform under which Corsican politics would be allowed to adapt laws from Paris for the island. It would also be able to set its own regulations and standards. In addition, a historical, cultural and linguistic island community with a special connection to its land was to be recognized.

After the National Assembly approved the plan, the Senate rejected it, which Decentralization Minister Françoise Gatel called a serious incident.