Defendant Rene Benko stands in the courtroom during the first day of an aggravated fraud trial at the Regional Court in Innsbruck. (is associated with: «Austrian former real estate tycoon Benko gets two more years for fraud») Expa/ Johann Groder/APA/dpa

The Austrian former real estate mogul René Benko was sentenced on Thursday to a further two years in prison for aggravated fraud, to be served in addition to his two and a half years for harming creditors.

Innsbruck Regional Court found Benko guilty of defrauding the private foundation of Austrian industrialist Hans Peter Haselsteiner of €5 million ($5.6 million), a court spokeswoman said.

Benko, founder of the real estate and retail group Signa, and Haselsteiner, former chief executive of construction group Strabag, had been closely linked in business for years.

According to prosecutors, Benko needed the money in early November 2023 for the Signa sports retail subsidiary Sportscheck.

Benko provided a "false guarantee," which prompted the foundation to cover the sum, the prosecution said. This guarantee served purely to deceive, and Benko had never seriously intended to repay the money, the prosecution argued.

The 49-year-old defendant was acquitted on a second charge, alleging he had hidden a luxury hunting rifle worth €80,000 from creditors.

Benko rejected both allegations.

The ruling, which can still be appealed, followed an earlier conviction in September, when Benko was sentenced to 30 months in prison for harming creditors. The court found that the former billionaire had paid €360,000 in advance rent on a property despite the dire financial state of his Signa business empire, thereby reducing the assets available to creditors.

Further investigations into Benko over the collapse of Signa are still under way in Austria and other countries.