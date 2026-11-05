FILE PHOTO - President of Paraguay Santiago Pena in 2023. (is associated with: «Paraguay's president resigns as banking crisis rocks country») Rickardo Stuckert/Palacio Planalto/dpa

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña has resigned after the collapse of a major digital bank plunged the South American country into financial and political turmoil.

Peña announced his resignation in a televised address on Thursday, saying he was stepping down in the interest of national stability.

"Today there is only one priority: The peace of mind of Paraguayans who have entrusted their savings to our financial system," Peña said, adding that his greatest wish was to ensure customers could recover their money.

"I would also like to apologize to the Paraguayan people if I have made a mistake at any point."

At the centre of the crisis is Ueno Bank, one of Paraguay's largest lenders. It has 2.8 million customers, equivalent to around 60% of the adult population.

Earlier this week, Paraguay's central bank began proceedings to wind down Ueno Bank after its capital reserves fell below required levels, preventing customers from accessing their accounts.

The bank's frozen accounts were also used to process pension payments. The crisis has sparked street protests in the capital, Asunción.

Peña has faced criticism over his previous business ties to Ueno's holding company, in which he held a stake until March 2025.

As the bank's financial troubles deepened in recent days, he faced renewed allegations of conflicts of interest, which he denied. Opposition lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.

Central bank governor Carlos Carvallo was earlier forced to resign over allegations of a conflict of interest linked to his previous senior role at Ueno.