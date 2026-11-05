FILE PHOTO - Barcelona's Raphinha attends a press conference at Stamford Bridge, ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League soccer match against Chelsea. (is associated with: «Raphinha signs new long-term deal at Barcelona») Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Raphinha has signed a new contract keeping him at Barcelona until 2030.

The 29-year-old had two years to run on his previous deal but the La Liga champions have moved to tie him down following an impressive start to the season.

The Brazil international has scored 19 goals in 13 appearances so far since making the transition to number nine, and netted twice as Aston Villa were beaten 3-0 at the Nou Camp in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Raphinha told the club’s website after signing: “I hope to stay for many more years and, if my legs allow me, to keep performing. I do everything I can for the club.”

The club failed in their pursuit of Atlético Madrid’s Julian Alvarez during the close season, forcing boss Hansi Flick to look for solutions internally.

Raphinha had previously operated mainly on the wings for Barça but has thrived since being re-modelled as a striker.

“I’ve changed position and I’m trying to do my best for everyone,” he said. “I try to adapt to whatever is asked of me. I enjoy it, and it’s easier with the quality we have in this team.

“I’m doing very well, but I’m not at 100%. I take great care of myself, so the fans shouldn’t worry. I do everything I can to be at my best.

“There’s one trophy I’m still missing, but I want to win as many as possible in this shirt between now and 2030.”

Barca are top of La Liga with 10 wins from their 11 matches as they seek to retain the crown they won last season.