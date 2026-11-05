FILE PHOTO - The Deutsche Börse indices are displayed on a scoreboard in the trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. (is associated with: «Germany's DAX retreats from record high as Wall Street tumbles») Arne Dedert/dpa

Germany's leading DAX stock index closed lower on Thursday despite hitting a fresh record high earlier in the day, as turmoil on Wall Street following the Democrats' election victories weighed on investor sentiment.

The DAX climbed to nearly 26,693 points during trading, surpassing its previous record of 26,618.74 points set in August, before reversing course.

The index ended the session down 0.43% at 26,325.01 points, while the MDAX index of medium-sized companies fell 0.92% to 30,891.56 points.

The DAX was dragged lower by continued losses in AI-related stocks and a sharp decline in shares of German defence manufacturer Rheinmetall following the release of its financial results.

Election optimism gives way to caution

The Democrats' decisive victories in Tuesday's US congressional elections had initially boosted markets, raising hopes of a more predictable political environment and a less confrontational US foreign policy.

The Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dealing a significant setback to President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

However, concerns about tighter regulation of AI under a Democratic-controlled Congress triggered a sharp sell-off in US technology stocks in New York on Thursday morning.

The losses spread beyond AI-related shares to the broader Nasdaq market and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, prompting investors in Frankfurt to retreat.

"Election euphoria is giving way to disillusionment," said Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi, an analyst at brokerage IG.

Investors were increasingly concerned that stricter regulations following the Democrats' election victories could slow the expansion of AI data centres and delay major projects, he said.