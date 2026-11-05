FILE PHOTO - President of Paraguay Santiago Pena in 2023. (is associated with: «Paraguay's President Peña resigns following bank collapse») Rickardo Stuckert/Palacio Planalto/dpa

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña has resigned after the collapse of a major digital bank plunged the South American country into financial and political turmoil.

Peña announced his resignation in a televised address on Thursday, saying he was stepping down in the interest of national stability.

At the centre of the crisis is Ueno Bank, one of Paraguay's largest lenders. It has 2.8 million customers - equivalent to around 60% of the adult population.

Earlier this week, Paraguay's central bank began proceedings to wind down Ueno Bank after its financial position deteriorated. Ueno's accounts were frozen, affecting customers and pension payments. The crisis has also sparked street protests in the capital, Asunción.