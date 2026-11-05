The logo of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, EPPO, on a door to the office building. An inefficient exchange of information between EU authorities complicates the fight against fraud with EU funds, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said in a report released on Monday. (is associated with: «Arrests and raids in five EU countries over luxury car tax fraud») Horst Galuschka/dpa

Arrests, searches and seizures have taken place in Germany and four other EU countries over suspected tax fraud involving luxury cars worth millions, the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) announced on Thursday.

Thirteen people were arrested in Germany and Austria, the EPPO said. More than 50 suspects are under investigation, it added. The authority believes the fraud scheme caused damage estimated at €100 million.

More than 900 officers were involved in the searches on Wednesday in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland, it said in a statement.

Bank accounts were frozen, and dozens of vehicles, cash, crypto assets, a firearm and luxury watches were seized.

In Berlin, two properties were seized, the EPPO added, including one building that houses a hostel.

In the case, seven people - including two tax advisers - are alleged to have exploited EU rules for at least 10 years through a sophisticated system known as carousel fraud. Under these rules, cross-border trade between EU member states is exempt from the value-added tax (VAT).

Specifically, companies in Berlin are alleged to have imported luxury cars and paid the net price without VAT. Through a network of companies and partly cross-border sales, the criminal network is alleged to have avoided paying taxes at one point and had them refunded at another.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecutor of the European Union. It is responsible for prosecuting crimes against the EU's financial interests and deals with cases of tax fraud, money laundering, customs fraud and embezzlement of EU funds, among others.