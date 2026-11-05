FILE PHOTO - Employees are training with a Neura 4NE1 robot during a tour at the opening of the TUM RoboGym. The robotics training center for physical AI combines research and practical application across more than 2,300 square meters. (is associated with: «Humanoid robots to be trained to support German grid workers») Sven Hoppe/dpa

German energy firm EON plans to deploy humanoid robots to support workers inspecting power grids, the company said on Thursday.

EON and grid operator EnviaM will partner with robot manufacturer Neura Robotics to develop "physical AI for inspections, asset monitoring and support for skilled workers carrying out potentially hazardous, physically demanding and repetitive tasks," the company said in a joint statement.

"The key is to combine technological progress with the practical expertise of the people who operate our energy infrastructure every day," David Reger, founder and chief executive of Neura Robotics, was quoted as saying.

"That is precisely where we come in: with Physical AI that supports these people and opens up new possibilities for them."

The companies expect to gain "initial practical experience" next year.

Initially, the robots will be trained under controlled conditions at the TUM RoboGym, a training centre run by the Technical University of Munich.

Specialists will demonstrate work processes and provide input on requirements, teaching the robots to analyse information gleaned from images, sounds and touch.

Afterwards, EnviaM's network subsidiary Mitnetz Strom intends to test the robotic helpers in real-world network operations.

The training is designed to combine human demonstrations, data from real-world robot operations and simulations.

Experts will demonstrate procedures, while sensors record the robots' movements and actions.

Virtual environments will be used to simulate additional scenarios, before the newly acquired capabilities are tested on real robots.

Neura Robotics' AI model, Neuron AI, is designed to process not only images but also sounds, touch and forces. According to the companies involved, Eon and EnviaM retain control over the data and trained capabilities.

Humanoid robots such as Neura Robotics' 4NE1 model will in future be able to navigate facilities designed for humans, for example moving up and down stairs, through doors and past control cabinets, meaning their deployment would not require any modifications to existing facilities, according to the companies.