FILE PHOTO - A US flag hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in Manhattan's financial district. (is associated with: «US tech stocks plunge on fears of tighter AI regulation by Democrats») Sven Hoppe/dpa

Fears of tighter regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) triggered a sell-off in US technology stocks on Thursday, two days after Democrats scored major victories in congressional elections.

Shares in the semiconductor industry were particularly hard hit, having until recently been among the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 plunged 5.5% to 26,878 points by mid-morning, putting it on course for one of its biggest daily losses in recent years.

The broader S&P 500 fell 3.2% to 7,444 points, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.2% to 52,193 points.

The sell-off came after Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate in Tuesday's elections, raising the prospect of greater scrutiny of the technology sector.

For instance, tech firms could face increased opposition to the construction of vast data centres needed to power AI systems. Democrats are generally seen as more sceptical of the rapid expansion of AI than Republicans, who have largely advocated deregulation.

In Texas, Democratic governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has already called for an immediate moratorium on the construction of new data centres.