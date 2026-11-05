FILE PHOTO - Former Israeli chief of staff and leader of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, waves the Israeli flag on stage at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the first exit poll results of Israel's legislative election. (is associated with: «Majority of Israeli lawmakers back Eisenkot to form government») Gil Cohen-Magen/dpa

A majority of Israeli lawmakers have backed former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to be given the first chance to form the country's next government, as consultations with President Isaac Herzog continued on Thursday.

A total of 67 of the 120 members of the Knesset endorsed the leader of the centrist Yashar party to begin coalition talks, after the Arab-dominated Joint List also threw its support behind him, Israeli media reported.

However, that does not guarantee that Eisenkot, the biggest challenger to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be successful in forming a government.

He would likely need the backing of both the Joint List and the separate Ra'am party, which together won 19 seats in last month's election, nearly doubling their previous representation and giving them considerable influence over the formation of the next government.

Finding agreement to achieve a majority could prove a struggle as two of Eisenkot's allies have previously ruled out cooperation with Arab parties.

Difficult path ahead

Israel's political future remains uncertain following the parliamentary elections on October 27 that gave neither of the main blocs - Netanyahu's right-wing camp and Eisenkot's centrist alliance - a majority.

Netanyahu's Likud party won the most seats in the 120-member Knesset, securing 27, followed by Eisenkot's Yashar party with 21.

President Herzog has been holding talks with party representatives since Wednesday evening, with each party given the opportunity to recommend a candidate to be tasked with forming a government.

He is scheduled to meet with representatives from Likud and Yashar on Thursday evening, after which the president will determine the candidate he believes has the best chance of securing a parliamentary majority.

The person does not need to be the leader of the largest party, with Eisenkot expected to be given the first shot after the strong backing he received.

Arab-led alliance backs Eisenkot

The Joint List said backing Eisenkot had been a difficult decision, in a statement cited by Israeli media.

“Although we are determined to oust Netanyahu, the opposition camp led by Eisenkot has so far failed to show the necessary willingness to engage with Netanyahu’s policies and to combat the incitement against Arab citizens," the alliance was quoted as saying by the ynet news site.

Netanyahu's Likud accused the Arab parties of electoral fraud, allegations that have since been rejected by the police and the electoral authority.

In his first video message released since the election on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu again railed against the Arab parties, warning against a government "that is dependent on extremist Islam and Islamist parties."

Netanyahu, who is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is seeking a seventh term.