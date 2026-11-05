FILE PHOTO - Deutsche Telekom logos light up at the company's headquarters. Deutsche Telekom announces the annual figures for 2024. (is associated with: «Deutsche Telekom posts strong Q3 growth on back of US business») Oliver Berg/dpa

German telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue and profit on Thursday, driven largely by its subsidiary T-Mobile US.

The company also slightly raised its full-year outlook and announced it would increase its dividend. It also plans to buy back up to €2 billion ($2.2 billion) worth of shares next year.

Deutsche Telekom shares fell on Thursday, partly reflecting weakness in T-Mobile US stock after Elon Musk's SpaceX acquired mobile spectrum licences, raising the prospect of a new competitor.

Deutsche Telekom owns slightly more than half of the US subsidiary, with its stake valued at more than €80 billion.

Third-quarter revenue at Deutsche Telekom rose 7.5% to just over €31 billion, while adjusted operating profit climbed almost 10% to around €12.2 billion. Both figures exceeded analysts' expectations.

Adjusted for currency effects, revenue grew 5.5%.

Meanwhile, chief executive Timotheus Höttges is pressing ahead with plans for a full merger with T-Mobile US, German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported, citing insiders.

Such a deal would rank among the largest mergers of publicly traded companies.

Höttges is seeking the backing of Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the German government, according to the report.

The German state is Deutsche Telekom's largest shareholder, with a stake of just under 30%.