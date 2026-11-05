FILE PHOTO - The logo of "The World Bank" is seen at the headquarters in Washington. (is associated with: «Developing countries' foreign debt surges to record $9.4 trillion») Rainer Jensen/dpa

Developing countries' foreign debt reached a record high of $9.4 trillion in 2025, rising at the fastest pace since 2021, the World Bank said in a report released on Thursday.

Private creditors returned in large numbers, and the poorest countries had regained access to bond markets, the World Bank wrote in its International Debt Report. However, their borrowing costs were at their highest level in decades.

According to the figures, developing countries' debt to foreign creditors rose by 5.5% in 2025 from a year earlier.

The report said access to international funds had improved, but financing costs had not. It warned that the high debt burden in the poorest countries threatened to crowd out investments that people urgently need.

Private lending to countries took off, and bond issuance by public bodies grew by more than a third to $251 billion. That was the highest level in five years.

"The return of private lending to low- and middle-income countries is welcome, but these countries are borrowing more, paying more and in many cases leaving less for long-term development," said Haishan Fu, World Bank Group chief statistician and director of development data. The bank advocates poverty reduction and development work.

Rising interest rates weigh on poor countries

Amid inflation concerns linked to the Iran war, higher key interest rates and rising government debt, capital market interest rates have recently climbed worldwide.

Government bond yields are at their highest level in years. This increases pressure even on industrialized countries such as the United States, France and Germany, and makes new government borrowing more expensive globally.