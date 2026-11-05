FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session as part of the "Peoples of Russia" International Week celebrating Russia's Unity Day. (is associated with: «Putin puts tobacco firm JTI's Russian assets under state control») Grigory Sysoev/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday placed the Russian operations of Japan Tobacco International (JTI) under state-controlled external administration, in another move targeting the assets of Western companies operating in the country.

Putin issued a decree that will transfer JTI's Russian assets to the joint-stock company Promyschlennye Aktivy (Industrial Assets).

JTI, headquartered in Geneva, operates four plants in Russia and employs more than 4,000 people, according to the company. It produces several cigarette brands for the Russian market.

Putin had previously placed the Russian operations of several other Western companies under external administration, including the Russian subsidiaries of retailers Metro and Auchan and food giant Nestlé.

Unlike many others, these companies kept operating in the country despite Russia's war against Ukraine. JTI said it stopped investing in Russia after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, although it continued operating in the country.

In September, Putin did not rule out nationalizing assets owned by Western companies, although he said there were no plans to do so.

He said Russia was prepared to return the assets to their owners if relations improved. At the same time, he said external administration gave Moscow the option to respond "in kind" to the seizure of Russian corporate assets in the West.

He cited Gazprom Germania in Germany as an example. The company was placed under German state control following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and later renamed Securing Energy for Europe (SEFE).