Five killed in illegal firecracker factory explosion in Philippines

Five people, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in the northern Philippines, local officials said on Thursday.

The explosion occurred on Wednesday night in the town of Malasiqui in Pangasinan province, north of Manila, authorities said.

Firefighters and police recovered four bodies at the scene. A fifth body was found lodged in a tree during clean-up operations on Thursday morning, apparently thrown there by the force of the blast.

Another child was injured, while a pickup truck parked at the site was destroyed.

Malasiqui Vice Mayor Daria Dolores Mamaril said the explosion was heard across the municipality and in neighbouring towns.

She said the local government had not issued a permit for firecracker manufacturing at the site, while village officials were unaware that fireworks were being produced there.

According to Mamaril, the victims' family had reportedly rented the property and was using it to manufacture firecrackers.

The site had previously housed a pig farm before the business closed and the property was rented out.

Illegal firecracker production poses a recurring safety risk in the Philippines in the run-up to the Christmas and New Year holidays, when demand for fireworks rises sharply.

A woman reportedly related to the victims was being held by authorities as investigators worked to establish the circumstances of the explosion.