Mercedes ‘Display in Glass’ technology aims to boost safety

Mercedes is working on ways to turn the windows of cars into screens where passengers and other people on the road can see important safety information. Mercedes/dpa

An innovative new piece of technology could help to warn other drivers – or even stop tailgaters.

Created by Mercedes, the ‘Display in Glass’ system integrates LED display elements into vehicle windows, meaning that warning signs or traffic-related symbols could be shown directly on the glass. When nothing is displayed, the system remains invisible, meaning that driver visibility remains just as it would be without the feature.

Mini LEDs are used on larger display areas such as the rear window, and it’s here that the car could display warning lights to those behind. It could, in theory, be used to warn drivers behind that they are positioned too close, too.

Micro LEDs, meanwhile, could be used in small areas and would be able to offer higher resolution, meaning that animations could be displayed.

Mercedes is also working on holographic elements to turn conventional screens into ‘potential information surfaces’. A projector in the instrument panel projects content directly onto the windshield but, unlike a conventional head-up display, works in conjunction with a special transparent film on the glass itself, which will pick out the correct wavelengths of light coming from the projector.

The end result is a picture which is clearer than a standard head-up display and one which can be easily read even in strong light. Mercedes said that the system could even be used to show video calls or entertainment when the car is parked.

It appears that Mercedes has trialled the system successfully, which means it could end up in production cars in the near future.