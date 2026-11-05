FILE PHOTO - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends a conference marking the 80th anniversary of Confartigianato Imprese at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome. (is associated with: «Meloni calls on EU to appoint negotiator for Ukraine peace talks») Marco Iacobucci/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on the EU to appoint a representative for negotiations with Russia, warning that the bloc risks becoming irrelevant in Ukraine peace talks.

"What I continue to call for is that a decision be taken once and for all as to who sits at the negotiating table on behalf of the European Union and with what mandate," Meloni writes in a letter sent to European Council President António Costa and obtained by dpa.

The Italian leader said that "disjointed approach, with initiatives that are at odds with one another and overlap," would neither help the EU's partners nor those whom the bloc needs to persuade "to put an end to senseless aggression."

The EU approach to negotiating with Russia has so far lacked a clear path, she said. Unlike the US, the bloc has so far not appointed a representative to lead efforts to push Moscow to end the war launched more than four years ago.

Meloni called for EU leaders to discuss the issue during an informal meeting in Dublin next week.

Following consultations with Norway, Britain and other non-EU members, this should enable leaders to take a formal decision during their next summit scheduled for December, the Italian premier said.

Europe risks becoming irrelevant in the negotiation process, if no formal agreement can be reached, Meloni warned, adding that this would only serve the interests of those who want the war to continue, a prospect she described as "unacceptable," given that human lives and the future of the EU's security are at stake.

Meloni has previously expressed criticism of individual initiatives within the EU which she said contribute to the fragmentation of the European position on the Ukraine issue.

Most recently, Rome criticized a surprise phone call at the end of October between Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and the Russian President Vladimir Putin, which had not been coordinated among European leaders.