FILE PHOTO - Russian journalist and TV host Zhanna Nemtsova, daughter of the murdered Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, poses for a picture in Bonn. (is associated with: «Russian court convicts daughter of murdered opposition leader Nemtsov») Oliver Berg/dpa

A Russian court on Thursday sentenced Zhanna Nemtsova, daughter of murdered opposition leader Bors Nemtsov, in absentia to four years in a penal colony.

The 42-year-old was convicted over her involvement with the German-based Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, with the court finding that the organization distributes "negative assessments of various events in the Russian Federation," prosecutors said in a statement.

The verdict can still be appealed.

In April 2024, the Russian Justice Ministry added the Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, founded by Nemtsova, to its list of foreign and international organizations whose activities are banned as "undesirable" in Russia.

Nemtsova set up the organization in Bonn in 2015, following her father's assassination that year.

In August this year, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant in absentia for Nemtsova, who has rejected all the allegations against her as politically motivated.

In previous comments published by German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Nemtsova said the Russian authorities were intensifying their efforts to silence independent voices.

She said her foundation was committed to "supporting independent Russian media in exile, educational projects and the defence of the rights of Russians who have left the country because they disagree with Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Putin regime."

Nemtsov, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on a bridge within sight of the Kremlin in February 2015.