FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators marched through Paris last month. Workers were out on the streets again to protest for higher wages. (is associated with: «French workers push for higher wages in nationwide protests») Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium via ZUMA Press/dpa

French unions have taken to the streets on Thursday to pressure the government into a substantial increase in the minimum wage with mass protests and a general strike.

Union leader Marylise Léon, of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) called for a €100 ($112) net monthly increase in an interview with broadcaster BFMTV, as her rank and file marched through several major cities during a nationwide day of protest.

Léon said people must be able to live decently from their work.

Sophie Binet, general secretary of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union, welcomed the government's announcement that it wanted to raise the minimum wage further, on top of the increase already set to take effect in January

However, Binet said that an additional increase of 0.5% or 0.6% would not be enough.

"France is the European country where the minimum wage has risen the least over the past 10 years. We have now become a low-wage country," Binet told broadcaster LCI. She added that other wages also had to be raised.

Frédéric Souillot, head of the Workers' Force (FO) union, had called for an increase in the minimum wage to €2,000 gross per month in an interview with the newspaper La Tribune on Sunday.

The minimum wage per hour in France is currently €12.31 gross. In Germany, it is currently €13.90 and will rise to €14.60 in January. A minimum-wage worker in France earns around €1,867 gross based on a 35-hour week, while in Germany the figure is about €2,343.

It is unclear where the money for wage increases is supposed to come from as France is heavily indebted.

Late on Wednesday, an initial draft of country's next budget failed to pass the National Assembly. The draft budget had been so heavily amended in the plenary session that it did not receive a single vote in favour, with all 458 lawmakers in the lower chamber rejecting the proposal in a late-night session.

It is now up to the upper chamber, the Senate, to consider the original version of the draft budget.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's minority government is trying to push through an austerity budget for next year.