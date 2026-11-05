ILLUSTRATION - A worker climbs down a ladder on a construction site behind a logo of the Hochtief construction group. (is associated with: «Hochtief profit surges as sales jump past €11.9 billion») Martin Gerten/dpa

German infrastructure and construction company Hochtief on Thursday reported an increase in net income and sales for the third quarter of the year compared to the same period of the previous year.

For the third quarter, the company posted a net income of €260.051 million ($290.4 million), or €3.46 per share, higher than €174.615 million, or €2.32 per share in the same period last year.

The company posted sales of €11.914 billion, higher than €9.739 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Hochtief anticipates operational net profit of €1.025 billion to €1.1 billion. For fiscal 2025, the company had recorded operational net profit of €789 million.