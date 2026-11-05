FILE PHOTO - A view of numerous buildings in the city centre (is associated with: «Attacker kills security officer in Jordanian capital») Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

A security officer in Jordan's capital Amman has been killed by an attacker with a "sharp object," the Public Security Directorate said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the directorate said the individual had ambushed the security officer on Thursday afternoon before stabbing him. A patrol unit intervened immediately and brought the situation under control, apprehending the perpetrator, the spokesperson said.

Jordan's Roya News television channel reported that the attacker was "neutralized."

The Public Security Directorate said it mourns the loss of Corporal Jawad Ali Khalaf Al-Salayta, who was targeted in a "cowardly terrorist act while performing his official duties in the capital." It said an officer was also wounded in the incident.

Videos circulating on social media showed a security officer lying on the ground covered in blood.

Two weeks ago, several gunmen opened fire on a funeral procession near a church in Jordan, killing nine people and wounding dozens.

Jordan subsequently carried out strikes on targets in neighbouring Syria, which it said killed around 20 members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. Syria condemned the strikes as "unacceptable."

Jordan is considered relatively safe compared with neighbouring Syria and Iraq. However, the country remains at risk of terrorist attacks, including by attackers coming from neighbouring Syria or Iraq.

The risk has increased since the outbreak of the Gaza war in 2023. Since then, there have been several attacks by Jordanian assailants against targets linked to Israel.