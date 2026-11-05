FILE PHOTO - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session as part of the "Peoples of Russia" International Week celebrating Russia's Unity Day. (is associated with: «Putin awards Pushkin medal to German publicist Alexander von Bismarck») Grigory Sysoev/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded a prestigious state decoration to pro-Russian German publicist and businessman Alexander von Bismarck, Russian media reported on Thursday.

Von Bismarck, who has ties to the far-right, Russia-friendly Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, received the Medal of Pushkin - awarded to Russian citizens and foreigners for cultural achievements - during a ceremony at the Kremlin, state news agency TASS reported.

In his acceptance speech, von Bismarck recalled a quote attributed to Germany's first chancellor Otto von Bismarck, a distant relative.

"If Germany and Russia are friends, Europe will also prosper," he said in German, as Putin, who perfected his knowledge of the language during his time as a KGB officer in Dresden, stood there and listened.

Von Bismarck added that he, too, was committed to this directive.

The publicist has close ties to the AfD as well as the small populist BSW party, which is also Russia-friendly.

In June, he accompanied two BSW lawmakers serving in the European Parliament on a trip to Moscow. In 2024, he attended a reception at the Russian embassy in Berlin alongside then AfD parliamentary group deputy leader Stefan Keuter, according to Die Welt newspaper.

Earlier this year, the AfD parliamentary group invited von Bismarck to take part in a discussion at a conference under the slogan "Freedom of expression - the media – human rights."