ILLUSTRATION - Emergency workers search through the rubble of the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College, part of the Lugansk (Luhansk) State Pedagogical University, which was hit and destroyed in a Ukrainian drone strike on Starobelsk. (is associated with: «Ukrainian attacks kill at least seven in Russian-occupied Luhansk») Alexander Reka/TASS via ZUMA Press/dpa

Ukrainian attacks have killed at least seven people in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, authorities said on Thursday.

Five people were killed in an attack on a bus on its way to the region's capital city Luhansk, the Moscow-installed governor, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Telegram. Another 13 were injured.

In a separate attack in the Rovenky district, two men were killed in a delivery vehicle, Pasechnik said. The governor said another man was injured in an attack on a minibus in the Perevalsk district. Pasechnik did not specify what type of weapons were used.

The Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine is largely under Russian control. Ukraine's military regularly attacks targets in the Russian hinterland, mostly with drones, as part of its defence against the ongoing invasion, which began in February 2022.