FILE PHOTO - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) is welcomed by Jean-Noel Barrot, foreign minister of France, at the G7 foreign ministers' meeting, which is focusing on the war in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine. (is associated with: «France announces last-minute move of G7 talks from Marseille to Paris») Michael Kappeler/dpa

France's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it was moving next week's G7 foreign ministers' meeting from Marseille to Paris, citing logistical reasons as the justification for the unusual last-minute change.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations are set to convene on Monday and Tuesday next week to discuss sea and port security, as well as the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The French Foreign Ministry said the venue had also been changed because of the Paris Peace Forum, which is due to take place immediately after the foreign ministers' meeting, on Wednesday and Thursday. "Choosing Paris ensures the smooth running of these two international events," the ministry said.

The dates for both meetings have been known for more than six months, and Marseille was designated as the host city for the G7 talks months ago.

The port city, along with Paris, was one of the hotspots of rioting that broke out on the fringes of mass protests across France last month.

The G7 members include France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States. The foreign ministers of Ukraine and some other partner countries have also been invited to the conference next week.