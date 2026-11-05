FILE PHOTO - The Fitburg vessel seized by the authorities in Kantvik, Kirkkonummi, on 1 January 2026. (is associated with: «Finnish court jails Russian captain over damage to Baltic Sea cables») Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/dpa

A court in Finland has sentenced the Russian captain of the cargo ship Fitburg to three and a half years in prison for sabotage and disrupting telecommunications after two underwater cables in the Baltic Sea were damaged, Finnish media reported on Thursday.

Another crew member is to serve two years and 10 months behind bars, Finnish media reported. The ruling can still be appealed.

The court ruled that the two men were responsible for the damage to two undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland at the end of 2025, Finland's broadcaster said.

The ruling also referred to nine other data and power cables and a gas pipeline that were considered at risk of being damaged by the Fitburg as it travelled through the waters.

In addition to the prison terms, the court also ordered the men to pay for the cost of repairing the cables and for costs incurred during the investigation.

During the trial, the defence lawyers had argued that Finland did not hold jurisdiction in the case because the cable damage had occurred outside Finnish territorial waters, according to the broadcaster.

The Helsinki court rejected this argument, saying the offences were committed deliberately, and their effects had been felt in Finland.

Damage was initially found to a data cable linking the Finnish capital Helsinki with the Estonian capital Tallinn. When authorities stopped the vessel, its anchor chain was found to have been lowered.

The Fitburg had been en route from St Petersburg to the Israeli port city of Haifa when the incident occurred. Finnish media reported that it had dragged its anchor more than 130 kilometres across the seabed.