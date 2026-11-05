ILLUSTRATION - European Union flags fly in front of the Berlaymont building in Brussels. (is associated with: «Eurozone producer price inflation highest since February 2023») Alicia Windzio/dpa

Producer price inflation in the eurozone accelerated further in September to the highest level in just over three-and-a-half years amid soaring energy costs, data from Eurostat revealed on Thursday.

Producer prices surged 11.1% yearly in September, faster than the 8.3% rise in August. The expected inflation rate was 10.9%. Moreover, this was the highest rate since February 2023, when prices rose 12.7%.

Within producer prices, energy prices showed the biggest growth in September, up 30% from last year. Prices of intermediate goods increased 7.1%, and capital goods prices moved up 2.7%.

Prices of durable consumer goods rose 3.4%, while non-durable consumer goods prices fell 0.6%.

Excluding energy, producer prices rose 3.5% after rising 3.4% in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices grew 2.5%, in line with expectations, and faster than the 2% rise posted in August.

Producer prices in the EU climbed 2.6% on a monthly basis and advanced 10.9% from the previous year.