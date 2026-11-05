FILE PHOTO - The national flag of Ukraine and the flag of the EU are flying in the wind. (is associated with: «Ukraine receives €4.36 billion in EU aid») Monika Skolimowska/dpa

Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion ($4.9 billion) in financial aid from the European Union's €90 billion support loan for the years 2026 and 2027, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"As Russia continues its relentless attacks, Ukraine is about to start its fifth wartime winter. And as efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine continue, so too does the EU's unwavering support," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Of the disbursed sum, €3.7 billion are budgetary support for Kiev and €658 million are aimed to finance purchases of military equipment, the commission said.

After Thursday's payment, €20.9 billion remain available for Ukraine under the support loan for this year, the commission said. An additional €45 billion are foreseen for next year.

Despite the bloc's commitments, Zelensky told EU leaders in October that Ukraine needs another €70 billion in 2027 for "for defence, for weapons, and for our resilience."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously said that EU leaders will discuss additional aid for Kiev at their upcoming meetings. The next leaders' summit is scheduled next week in Dublin.