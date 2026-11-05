Skanska's third-quarter profit rises as revenue climbs

Swedish construction company Skanska reported higher profit for its third quarter compared to the same period of the previous year.

The company's earnings totalled 1.266 billion Swedish kronor ($128 million), or 3.05 kronor per share. This compares with 1.065 billion kronor, or 2.57 kronor per share, in the previous year period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to 46.409 billion kronor from 42.294 billion kronor last year.