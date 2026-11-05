Busy social life linked to slower cognitive decline in later life

Keeping the mind occupied with a mix of friendly faces, chat and challenges can slow the decline in brain health associated with ageing, researchers say. Benjamin Nolte/dpa

Older people should aim for a rich and varied calendar to give themselves a better shot at preserving their mental sharpness, according to new research based on data for more than 57,000 people in China, Europe and the US.

Whether volunteering at community events, training a football team or meeting up for regular games of cards or bingo or chess, keeping the mind occupied with a mix of friendly faces, chat and challenges "could slow the decline in brain health associated with ageing," the British Medical Journal (BMJ), the study's publisher, said.

Researchers at Shandong University and Guangdong Medical University wrote that being involved in several forms of social activity appears to help with “promoting brain health in older adults.”

The team reported that people involved in three or more activities appeared to perform better cognitively than others who had developed a less varied range of engagements.

Doing volunteer work and helping out at sports clubs were "consistently associated with better cognitive function" than other types of engagement, the researchers said, adding that the "positive associations" were stronger among women, the more educated and those who were not diagnosed as depressed.

People who were not overweight, who lived alone and in the countryside and who smoked and drank - possibly as they do so in social settings such as pubs - were more likely to benefit from the association.

No cause-and-effect could be proven, however, the team explained, as their study, which appeared in the BMJ’s Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, was mostly "observational."