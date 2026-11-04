A sign points to a new charging park in the parking lot of the Ikea furniture store. Global sales of fully electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) achieved a record market share in the first quarter of 2025, making up about a quarter of total car sales worldwide, according to a study by management consultants PwC. (is associated with: «German motorists’ group says EU must give plug-in hybrids a future») Jens Kalaene/dpa

The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) is urgently calling for changes to the European Union's rules governing hybrid cars.

"It is utterly incomprehensible that the EU is sticking to its plan to tighten the so-called utility factor for plug-in hybrids this month," VDA President Hildegard Müller said on Wednesday.

"In doing so, Brussels is putting around 50,000 jobs at risk in Germany alone," she added.

Plug-in hybrids are cars that have both a combustion engine and an electric motor with a rechargeable battery. The utility factor indicates how effectively plug-in hybrids contribute to manufacturers' climate and fleet targets.

Until now, the type-approval process for cars has assumed that plug-in hybrids cover a relatively high proportion of their mileage in electric mode.

However, usage data shows that many of them are charged less frequently and run on their internal combustion engine rather than in electric mode more often than assumed.

The calculation factor will therefore be amended with effect from November 29, and this change is set to apply more widely from 2027. Plug-in hybrids will then, for calculation purposes, offset the impact of internal combustion engines to a lesser extent.

"We are in danger of losing a technology in Europe that is in demand worldwide. Brussels must give plug-in technology a future," said Müller.

The sustainability organization Transport & Environment, on the other hand, recently said that if the German government did not stick to the correction of the utility factor, actual emissions would continue to be underestimated.