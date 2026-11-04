Klaas Knot, President of the Central Bank of Netherlands, speaks during the 'Outlook for Inflation' session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters. Knot said that the next government must be strict in managing its financial affairs. (is associated with: «The Netherlands nominates former central banker Knot as ECB president») Manuel Lopez/World Economic Forum/dpa

The Netherlands has nominated the former head of its national central bank, Klaas Knot, as a candidate for the post of president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Finance Minister Eelco Heinen announced the nomination to parliament in The Hague on Wednesday.

The post is set to become vacant as the current ECB president, Christine Lagarde, has announced her intention to step down early in February.

Knot, aged 59, served as president of the Dutch central bank from 2011 to 2025. An economist with a PhD, he is regarded as one of the favourites to succeed Lagarde.

Also in the running is the Spaniard Pablo Hernández de Cos.

The eurozone countries must officially nominate their candidates by Friday. Discussions on the matter are due to take place next week.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel had also expressed an interest in the top ECB post, but his chances are considered slim.