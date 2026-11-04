EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos holds a press conference with EU Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas (not pictured) on the EU's 2025 Enlargement Package, stressing that progress for candidate countries, especially in the Western Balkans and Ukraine, depends on democratic reforms, rule of law, and regional stability. (is associated with: «Montenegro could finish EU accession talks this year, Brussels says») Lukasz Kobus/European Commission/dpa

Montenegro could finalize negotiations to join the European Union by the end of this year, the European Commission said in a report on Wednesday, paving the way for the Balkan country to join the bloc as early as 2028.

Montenegro, the frontrunner among the nine EU candidate countries, is "merely a short time away" from concluding accession negotiations, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said.

However, the country must still implement several reforms, particularly in the areas of fundamental rights and financial services, the commission said.

If negotiations are completed by the end of 2026, Montenegro could sign an accession treaty next year, an EU official said.

The treaty would then need to be ratified by all 27 current EU member states, potentially allowing Montenegro to join the bloc in 2028.

Croatia was the last country to join the EU, in 2013.

Montenegro's accession ultimately depends on the approval of existing EU members. Accession negotiations are a lengthy process requiring candidate countries to bring their national laws and standards into line with EU requirements.