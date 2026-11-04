FILE PHOTO - King Felipe IV of Spain leaves after the presentation of the Miguel de Cervantes 2021 Prize for Literature in the Spanish Language at the Paraninfo of the University of Alcala de Henares. (is associated with: «Spanish writer Cristina Fernández Cubas wins the Cervantes Prize») José Oliva/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

The Spanish writer and journalist Cristina Fernández Cubas has been awarded this year's Cervantes Prize, the most prestigious literary award in the Spanish-speaking world.

The 81-year-old author is being honoured for her short stories, through which she has "revitalized the contemporary short story and had a decisive influence on fantasy literature in Spanish," the Ministry of Culture in Madrid announced on Wednesday.

Fernández Cubas was born in 1945 in Arenys de Mar, near Barcelona. She studied law and journalism and initially worked as a journalist.

While she is best known for her short stories, she has also made a name for herself as a novelist. Her works published in English include the short-story collections "Nona's Room" and "The Angle of Horror," and the novel "The Gap Year."

The award, named after Miguel de Cervantes, Spain's most famed writer who penned "Don Quixote," has been presented annually since 1976. It carries a cash prize of €125,000 ($140,000). It is traditionally presented on April 23, World Book Day and the anniversary of Cervantes' death.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in 2027 in the ceremonial hall of the University of Alcalá de Henares near Madrid.