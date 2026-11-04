FILE PHOTO - Italian Formula One driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli of team Mercedes celebrates winning the 2026 Formula One World Drivers' Championship following the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. (is associated with: «New F1 champion Antonelli visit Senna's family ahead of Brazilian GP») Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Newly-crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli visited the family of racing great Ayrton Senna ahead of this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo.

Antonelli became the youngest-ever F1 champion last Sunday as a third place at the Mexican GP was enough to seal the title.

On Instagram, he posted a picture of himself in Senna's iconic black and gold Lotus car, with Senna's family around him.

"Unforgettable day. Thanks to the whole Senna family. It will take some time to sink in, but I will carry these memories with me forever," he wrote.

Antonelli is a huge fan of Senna, who tragically died after a crash during a race in Imola, Italy in 1994.