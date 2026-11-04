Police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest by factory workers in Dhaka. (is associated with: «Bangladesh garment workers to get new wages from December») Abu Sufian Jewel/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Factory owners and labour leaders in Bangladesh have agreed to revise wages in the country's garment industry following days of protests by thousands of workers demanding higher pay, officials said on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached at the first meeting of a six-member government-appointed panel tasked with drawing up a new wage structure for garment workers, union representative Babul Akhter told a joint news briefing in Dhaka.

The revised wage structure is expected to take effect in December, with workers receiving their first higher salaries in January, Akhter said.

ABM Shamsuddin, who represents the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association on the panel, confirmed the agreement.

However, neither representative provided details of the proposed wage increases.

Akhter urged workers to return to their factories as protests entered a fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Thousands of garment workers have been demonstrating since Saturday, demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage for entry-level employees to 30,000 taka (about $220), from 12,500 taka.

As on previous days, workers walked out of factories on Wednesday, blocking major highways around Dhaka and clashing with police.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, and in the industrial districts of Gazipur and Narayanganj.

The unrest has disrupted production across several industrial areas, with factory owners suspending operations at more than 300 facilities.

Syed Azad Subhani, a district and sessions judge who chairs the wage revision panel, said factory owners, trade unions and an independent expert would submit separate proposals for the new wage structure at the panel's next meeting, which has yet to be scheduled.

A final agreement would be reached after the three proposals had been discussed, he said.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China, earning around $39 billion annually from clothing exports, primarily to European and US markets.

The industry employs more than 4 million people, most of them women, across approximately 4,000 factories.