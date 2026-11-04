ILLUSTRATION - A Skoda emblem is seen on a car's hood during the second day of the 89th Geneva Motor Show. (is associated with: «Skoda to reconsider ice hockey worlds sponsorship if Russia plays») Uli Deck/dpa

Carmaker Skoda plans to reconsider its sponsorship of the 2027 ice hockey world championships in Germany if Russia is allowed to participate in the tournament.

A spokeswoman for the Czech company told the CTK news agency that Russia's return would be incompatible with the values upheld by Skoda due to Moscow's war in Ukraine.

If that were to happen, Skoda would have to reconsider its participation in the world championships and take further steps.

Skoda is the main sponsor of the tournament.

Russia were permitted to compete by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the International Ice Hockey Federation had already decided to continue to exclude Russian teams for this season, citing security concerns.

While Germany is discussing whether to hand back its hosting rights, several nations, among them world champions Finland, are threatening to boycott the event.