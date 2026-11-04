German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius (R), and Lithuanian Minister of Defence Robertas Kaunas, sign a memorandum of understanding on military and strategic cooperation during the Berlin Security Conference. (is associated with: «Defence Minister Pistorius reaffirms Germany's commitment to Lithuania») Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

Germany is determined to press ahead with the deployment of its 45th Armoured Brigade to Lithuania to strengthen the defence of its NATO ally against a potential Russian attack, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

"An attack on Lithuania would be an attack on us all. And Germany would be ready from day one to make its contribution to collective defence," said Pistorius at the Berlin Security Conference.

The brigade's presence in Lithuania will send "a message of deterrence" to Russia, said Pistorius.

He was speaking at the conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Robertas Kaunas. The two ministers also signed an agreement on enhanced military cooperation.

The Baltic republic, which borders Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad as well as Russia's ally Belarus, says Russian provocations have recently been growing.

Kaunas gave assurances that all the necessary infrastructure for the German brigade would be in place by the end of next year.

The brigade is set to be fully operational as a combat unit by the end of 2027, with a total strength of 4,800 soldiers and 200 civilian staff.

It is one of the units that NATO is deploying directly on its eastern flank and which are to be rapidly reinforced should the need arise.