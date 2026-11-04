Mayo hysteria: Can Amsterdamers take a viral chip shop down in court?

Chips topped with truffle mayo and parmesan cheese is the signature order at Fabel Friets. Marten Visser/dpa

The top seller at Fabel Friet is a mountain of chips, covered in truffle mayonnaise and parmesan cheese - shavings of it spilling over the edges of your take-out box.

If that doesn't tickle your fancy, you are clearly missing out, as people from all over the world are queueing at this hip chip joint in Amsterdam year-round to taste some of their famed potato fingers.

In peak season, when the Dutch city is brimming with tourists even more than usual, people willingly wait for their orders for more than an hour.

"They're tasty," 14-year-old Johann from Germany says, devouring a chip. "And they are really filling."

Like so many other customers, the teenager, who is on vacation with his family, learnt about Fabel Friet on TikTok.

The chip shop opened in 2022 in Negen Straatjes - Nine Little Streets - a tiny, but exclusive and picturesque neighbourhood in central Amsterdam intersected by canals.

Thanks to TikTok and Instagram, it quickly turned into a staple among tourists - while Amsterdamers began to decry the "mass hysteria topped with mayo."

Residents have enough

Residents have been complaining for years about rubbish that attracts gulls and rats as well as people crowding the narrow street.

The queue at Fabel Friet often stretches beyond Keizersgracht, one of the city's main canals.

Since the chip shop itself is tiny, customers devour their chips outside, seated on the stairs of residential homes, in front of shops or in the street, often leaving cars and bikes unable to pass through.

When the shop's business licence was renewed earlier this year, a group of fed-up locals decided to take the city to court, demanding that Fabel Friet be shut down.

Persistent overtourism

"It's all about the chips here," resident Niek van der Heijden told the court.

"Last year, there was a power cut at Fabel Friet. You could tell straight away what the consequences were. It’s much more pleasant when they’re not there."

Marita Hendricks described the shop as a "tourist trap" that was responsible for "the decay of the neighbourhood, traffic hazards and the plague of seagulls and rats."

City representatives expressed understanding for the residents' complaints in court, but also noted that the shop sticks to its obligations.

Fabel Friet is emblematic of Amsterdam's eternal dilemma: Nearly 24 million tourists visit the city of just 900,000 residents each year, bringing noise, pollution and higher rents that can burden locals, while the tourism industry also provides tens of thousands of jobs.

In a bid to curb overtourism, the city has banned the construction of new hotels, imposed restrictions on Airbnb, and dramatically raised its tourist tax. But that doesn't seem to have done the trick, with more and more tourists recorded each year.

Owners keen to appease

Fabel Friet owners Abel Klatser and Floris Feilzer have said that they regret that the row with neighbours has escalated. "We want to be good neighbours," they say.

The shop employs stewards on weekends to manage the crowds, to make sure pavements are kept clear and that people move on instead of eating their chips in front of the residents' homes.

Bins are emptied four times a day, and the shop even - unsuccessfully - deployed a falcon to chase seagulls away.

Lex from Texas is impressed with the owners' efforts to keep the disturbance to a minimum, noting the many signs and stewards around. "That's good, isn't it?"

Andreas from Germany says he would be baffled if the city decided to shut Fabel Friet down.

"It’s a shame when someone is successful and ends up being criticized for it," he says.

For Klatser and Feilzer, it might only be a small setback if the court rules against them on November 10, as they have since opened for more locations across Amsterdam.

A sign outside a shop near Fabel Friet asks customers not to queue or eat in front of the shop window. Annette Birschel/dpa

Customers crowd the street near Fabel Friet. Marten Visser/dpa