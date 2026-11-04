FILE PHOTO - AfD co-leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla. (is associated with: «German far right blames Iran war for Trump's election debacle») Michael Kappeler/dpa

The scale of the Republican defeat in the US congressional midterm elections was largely due to President Donald Trump's foreign policy and the war in Iran, according to Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

It was not unusual for a president's party to lose midterm elections, Weidel noted in response to a query.

"The scale of the Republicans' defeat is remarkable, however, and can be explained above all by the devastating consequences of the Iran war," she said.

Trump had promised voters "not to pursue an interventionist foreign policy," Weidel said. "This broken promise has now come back to haunt the Republicans."

She said it was in the interests of Germany and Europe for both the war in Iran and the war in Ukraine to end as quickly as possible.

AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla told dpa that US voters had backed peace and social security when they re-elected Trump in 2024.

"But wars lead to high living costs and deaths on all sides. In the midterm elections, US citizens demanded a policy of peace so that life becomes safe and affordable," he said.

AfD: few consequences for Germany

Markus Frohnmaier, the AfD parliamentary group's foreign policy spokesman, emphasized the common ground between his party and Trump's Republicans.

Both sought to "renew the West as a community of sovereign nations, preserve national and cultural identity and push back against the left's ideological dominance," he said.

Frohnmaier described the loss of the Republican majorities in Congress as a setback for his party's "political partners," but said the consequences for Germany would be limited.

"Donald Trump remains, as president, the main authority over his country's foreign policy direction," he told dpa.