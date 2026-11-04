People hold a banner contains the pictures of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) victims as they attend the commemoration ceremony for them, After the indignation around the commemorative tree for Enver Simsek was sawed off the city of Zwickau planted 10 new trees for all victims of the NSU with the help of donations at the memorial site. (is associated with: «Commemoration of victims of neo-Nazi murders in Germany») Peter Endig/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Victims of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) terrorist cell were being commemorated in the eastern German city of Zwickau on Wednesday.

A silent tribute to the victims of the series of murders carried out by the group were due to be held at the town's memorial site at St Mary's Cathedral.

The neo-Nazi group killed 10 people: eight small business owners of Turkish origin, one of Greek origin, and a policewoman.

The core trio of the NSU - Uwe Böhnhardt, Uwe Mundlos and Beate Zschäpe - lived undisturbed by the authorities in Zwickau for many years, building up a network of supporters.

In addition to the murders, the right-wing terrorists carried out numerous robberies and several bomb attacks.

Following a bank robbery, Böhnhardt and Mundlos took their own lives on November 4, 2011.

Zschäpe subsequently set fire to their shared flat in Zwickau. She was later sentenced to life imprisonment and is currently in prison.

A city tour focusing on NSU terrorism is also offered in Zwickau: The "Critical Walk" takes participants to the former residences of the core trio and members of their circle of supporters; At the memorial site, the focus shifts to the lives and wishes of the victims.

Germany's Amadeu Antonio Foundation, which works against far-right-wing parties, racism and anti-Semitism, is urging police and prosecutors across Germany to conduct independent investigations into deaths with possible right-wing motives since 1990.

Timo Reinfrank, a foundation board member, said, "Those federal states in which the NSU was able to carry out murders undetected for years bear a particular responsibility."