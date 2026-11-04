People gather at Gate 9 of the stadium during an event organised by Tenerife supporters to pay tribute to the player Jesus de Miguel, at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium. CD Tenerife’s Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel died today as a result of a blow sustained during the match against Andorra from goalkeeper Jesus Owono, which caused him to go into cardiac arrest. (is associated with: «Tenerife to hold memorial service for De Miguel on Saturday») Europa Press Canarias/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

Spain's CD Tenerife will hold a memorial service to bid farewell to their late forward Jesús de Miguel on Saturday, the second division club said in a statement.

All fans are invited to attend a mass, which will be held at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López stadium.

The players, the coaching staff and the club management will also attend De Miguel's funeral in Navahermosa. It's unclear, however, when the funeral will be held.

Tenerife majority shareholder Rayco García said that De Miguel's body is to be taken to Navahermosa either later on Wednesday or on Thursday at the latests, at the family's request.

The small town in central Spain, the family’s hometown, is located around 130 kilometres from Madrid. The town declared a three-day mourning period.

De Miguel is survived by his partner, María, and their daughter, Carla, who was born in June 2025.

The 30-year-old player died in hospital on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest having violently collided with an on-rushing goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division match.

The incident has caused consternation in Spain because of the ferocity of the challenge from FC Andorra keeper Jesús Owono, who was sent off for the foul near the halfway line, and the fact De Miguel was breathing on his own en route to hospital having been resuscitated.