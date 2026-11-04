ILLUSTRATION - A Marks & Spencer store is pictured in Sheffield. (is associated with: «M&S profits surge on cyberattack recovery despite ‘onslaught’ of costs») Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

M&S has revealed that profits more than doubled over the past six months amid a revival following last year’s cyberattack, but warned that it faces an “onslaught of cost headwinds.”

The British high street giant has been buoyed by strong growth across its food business, which is performing “ahead” of plan.

But boss Stuart Machin said results from its fashion, home and beauty business “fell short of their potential” – despite bouncing back from the impact of the cyber-attack.

Last year, the retailer stopped all online sales on its website for around six weeks and suffered empty shelves due to disruption to its logistics systems after hackers targeted the business around the Easter weekend.

Bosses said recent sales and profits from its fashion, home and beauty business were still impacted by disruption to product availability due to the “long-tail impact” of the cyber incident.

Meanwhile, store sales were also partly knocked by the long period of hot weather over the summer.

On Wednesday, the company revealed that adjusted pre-tax profits lifted to £403.2 million ($540.7 million) for the 26 weeks to September 26, compared with £184.1 million a year earlier.

However, this was lower than the same period in 2024, amid an impact from weaker fashion, home and beauty profits and higher costs.

M&S said it has swallowed around £35 million of costs from increases to packaging taxes, pay and national insurance costs, and costs linked to disruption in the Middle East.

“Despite the onslaught of cost headwinds, we have remained focused on our ambitions, and we are clear on our plan,” said Machin.

“We enter the second half in a strong position, with a solid performance in October under our belts.”

M&S saw sales lift by 16.2% to £9.25 billion for the half-year to September.

It said its food operation reported a 13.9% jump in sales, as it benefited from an 11.9% rise in volume sales as well as store openings and investments.

Meanwhile, fashion, home and beauty sales increased by 17.5% year-on-year, supported by the online recovery following the cyberattack.