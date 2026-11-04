FILE PHOTO - A woman sits among numerous men at the Family Business Day 2024 at the Hotel Adlon. (is associated with: «Female managers in Germany earning less than male counterparts») Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

About 1.9 million employed people in Germany hold a leadership position, such as managing director, division head or department head, but women in those positions are still earning considerably less on average than men, according to official data.

The Federal Statistical Office reported on Wednesday that in 2025, one in every 23 employed people in the country held a leadership position. At 4.4% of all employed people, the share of managers was slightly lower than the EU average, which stood at 5.4%.

Leadership positions include managing directors of small companies, managing directors or division heads of large companies and senior positions in public administration.

The share of managers was highest in the hospitality sector, at 11.5%. According to the statisticians, this is likely because the sector has many small businesses.

On average, managers included in the statistics earned €7,024 ($7,910) gross in April 2025, excluding special payments.

There were clear differences between the sexes in comparable positions, however.

Women in full-time management positions earned €5,806, while men earned €7,451.

For comparison, the average gross monthly earnings of all full-time employees were €4,123, according to the statistics agency.