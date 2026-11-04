Wolters Kluwer reaffirms 2026 outlook after nine-month growth

Dutch provider of information, software and services for professionals Wolters Kluwer on Wednesday posted a rise in earnings and revenue for the first nine-month period of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year.

For the nine-month period, the company recorded adjusted operating profit growth of 10% in constant currencies. Wolters Kluwer registered revenue growth of 4% in constant currencies, which includes the net impact of divestments and acquisitions.

Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed its annual outlook. For fiscal 2026, Wolters Kluwer still anticipates high single-digit growth in adjusted income per share in constant currencies. For fiscal 2025, the company had reported an adjusted profit of €5.29 ($5.89) per share.

Wolters Kluwer continues to project an adjusted operating profit margin of around 28%, compared with an adjusted operating profit margin of 27.5% recorded for fiscal 2025.