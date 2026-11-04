Tottenham Hotspurs' Jan Paul van Hecke and Micky van de Ven are tackled by Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, resulting in a red card for the Palace player, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (is associated with: «Palace's Mateta to miss three matches after red card appeal rejected») Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta will serve a three-match ban after an appeal against his red card in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Tottenham was rejected.

The France international, 29, was dismissed in the 13th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a late challenge on Spurs captain Micky van de Ven.

Referee Michael Oliver originally gave a yellow card, but it was upgraded after a VAR review.

Mateta will be suspended for Palace's league match at home to Liverpool on Sunday, in addition to fixtures against Coventry and Hull later this month.

A statement from the Football Association read: "An independent regulatory commission has dismissed claims of both wrongful dismissal and excessive punishment in relation to Jean-Philippe Mateta."